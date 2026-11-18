Smanga 3.2.7 - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2024-34193
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/vulreport3r/cve-reports/blob/main/Smanga_has_an_arbitrary_file_read_vulnerability/report.mdhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-34193https://github.com/lkw199711/smanga
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 20, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- lkw199711
- Product
- smanga
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