SMS Alert – SMS & OTP for WooCommerce - Privilege Escalation CVE-2026-11387
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-11387https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/c31906da-f2fd-40ac-86e0-3f1ed0409d0c?source=cvehttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/3587983/sms-alerthttps://wordpress.org/plugins/sms-alert/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 1, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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