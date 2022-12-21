SOGo < 5.8.0 Multiple XSS Vulnerabilities CVE-2022-4556CVE-2022-4558
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Alinto/sogo/releases/tag/SOGo-5.8.0https://github.com/Alinto/sogo/commit/efac49ae91a4a325df9931e78e543f707a0f8e5ehttps://github.com/Alinto/sogo/commit/1e0f5f00890f751e84d67be4f139dd7f00faa5f3
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 16, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.