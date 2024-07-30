Solara <1.35.1 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2024-39903
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-39903https://github.com/widgetti/solara/commit/df2fd66a7f4e8ffd36e8678697a8a4f76760dc54https://github.com/widgetti/solara/security/advisories/GHSA-9794-pc4r-438w
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 12, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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