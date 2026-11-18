SolarWinds Web Help Desk - Deserialization Remote Code Execution CVE-2025-40553
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/watchtowrlabs/watchTowr-vs-SolarWinds-WebHelpDesk-CVE-2025-40552-CVE-2025-40553https://www.solarwinds.com/trust-center/security-advisories/CVE-2025-40553https://documentation.solarwinds.com/en/success_center/whd/content/release_notes/whd_2026-1_release_notes.htmhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-40553
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 28, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- solarwinds
- Product
- web_help_desk
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