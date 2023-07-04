Sonatype Nexus Repository Manager 3 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2020-10199
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://twitter.com/iamnoooob/status/1246182773427240967https://securitylab.github.com/advisories/GHSL-2020-011-nxrm-sonatypehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-10199http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/157261/Nexus-Repository-Manager-3.21.1-01-Remote-Code-Execution.htmlhttps://cwe.mitre.org/data/definitions/917.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 1, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- sonatype
- Product
- nexus
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