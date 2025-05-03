Sonicwall - Pre-Authentication Arbitrary File Read CVE-2024-38475
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/watchtowrlabs/watchTowr-vs-SonicWall-PreAuth-RCE-Chain/blob/main/watchTowr-vs-SonicWall-PreAuth-RCE-Chain.pyhttps://labs.watchtowr.com/sonicboom-from-stolen-tokens-to-remote-shells-sonicwall-sma100-cve-2023-44221-cve-2024-38475/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-38475
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 1, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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