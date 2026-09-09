SonicWall SMA1000 WorkPlace - Unauthenticated SSRF to CouchDB CVE-2026-83548
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://psirt.global.sonicwall.com/vuln-detail/SNWLID-2026-0016https://www.sonicwall.com/support/notices/product-notice-sma-1000-series-affected-by-multiple-vulnerabilities-snwlid-2026-0016/kA1VN000002AXmQ0AWhttps://software.sonicwall.com/PFORMSMAHOTFIX/Documentation/TechNotepform-hotfix-12.5.0-02952.txthttps://www.rapid7.com/blog/post/etr-critical-sonicwall-sma1000-vulnerabilities-cve-2026-83548-cve-2026-83549-exploited-in-the-wild/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 1, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- sonicwall
- Product
- sma1000
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