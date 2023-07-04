SPIP - Remote Command Execution CVE-2023-27372
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://packetstormsecurity.com/files/171921/SPIP-Remote-Command-Execution.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-27372https://github.com/nuts7/CVE-2023-27372http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/171921/SPIP-Remote-Command-Execution.htmlhttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/173044/SPIP-4.2.1-Remote-Code-Execution.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 28, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- spip
- Product
- spip
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