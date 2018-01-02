SSH Brute Force Logins With Default Credentials Reporting CVE-1999-0501CVE-1999-0502CVE-1999-0507CVE-1999-0508CVE-2005-1379CVE-2006-5288CVE-2009-3710CVE-2012-4577CVE-2016-1000245CVE-2017-16523CVE-2017-20214CVE-2018-25138CVE-2018-25147CVE-2019-25241CVE-2019-25291CVE-2020-29583CVE-2020-36915CVE-2020-37092CVE-2020-9473CVE-2021-27797CVE-2021-47744CVE-2023-1944CVE-2023-53983CVE-2024-22902CVE-2024-31970CVE-2024-46328CVE-2025-12592CVE-2025-41696CVE-2025-68718
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 1, 1998
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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