SSL/TLS: Deprecated TLSv1.0 and TLSv1.1 Protocol Detection CVE-2011-3389CVE-2015-0204CVE-2023-41928CVE-2024-41270CVE-2025-3200
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://ssl-config.mozilla.orghttps://www.bsi.bund.de/SharedDocs/Downloads/EN/BSI/Publications/TechGuidelines/TG02102/BSI-TR-02102-1.htmlhttps://www.bsi.bund.de/EN/Themen/Oeffentliche-Verwaltung/Mindeststandards/TLS-Protokoll/TLS-Protokoll_node.htmlhttps://www.bsi.bund.de/SharedDocs/Downloads/DE/BSI/Publikationen/TechnischeRichtlinien/TR03116/BSI-TR-03116-4.htmlhttps://www.bsi.bund.de/SharedDocs/Downloads/DE/BSI/Mindeststandards/Mindeststandard_BSI_TLS_Version_2_4.htmlhttps://web.archive.org/web/20240113175943/https://www.bettercrypto.orghttps://www.enisa.europa.eu/publications/algorithms-key-size-and-parameters-report-2014https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/rfc8996/https://vnhacker.blogspot.com/2011/09/beast.htmlhttps://web.archive.org/web/20201108095603/https://censys.io/blog/freakhttps://certvde.com/en/advisories/VDE-2025-031/https://gist.github.com/nyxfqq/cfae38fada582a0f576d154be1aeb1fchttps://advisories.ncsc.nl/advisory?id=NCSC-2024-0273
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 6, 2011
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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