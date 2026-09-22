Strapi <=5.36.x - Admin Credential Enumeration CVE-2026-27886
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/strapi/strapi/security/advisorieshttps://bishopfox.com/blog/cve-2026-27886-unauthenticated-boolean-oracle-exfiltration-of-administrator-secrets-in-strapihttps://github.com/BishopFox/CVE-2026-27886-checkhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-27886
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 14, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- strapi
- Product
- strapi
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.