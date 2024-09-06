Strapi Versions <=4.5.6 - Authentication Bypass CVE-2023-22893
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.ghostccamm.com/blog/multi_strapi_vulnshttps://github.com/strapi/strapi/releaseshttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemonhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-22893
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 19, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- strapi
- Product
- strapi
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