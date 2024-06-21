SuiteCRM - SQL Injection CVE-2024-36412
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://0x5001.com/web-security/cve-2024-36412-proof-of-concepthttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-36412
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 10, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- salesagility
- Product
- suitecrm
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