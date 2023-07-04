Symmetricom SyncServer Unauthenticated - Remote Command Execution CVE-2022-40022
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/172907/Symmetricom-SyncServer-Unauthenticated-Remote-Command-Execution.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-40022https://www.microsemi.com/campaigns/network-time-servers/S650p/%3Fgd%3D1&id=5&gclid=Cj0KCQjwjbyYBhCdARIsAArC6LL-202ej5YfDB5lMIMSZ2735qjo5yaj2i-PrvLv2Cnh_kIJtFJ0oF8aAlMpEALw_wcBhttps://www.microsemi.com/campaigns/network-time-servers/syncserver-s600/?url=https://www.microsemi.com/document-portal/doc_download/135737-datasheet-syncserver-s650
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 13, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- microchip
- Product
- syncserver_s650
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.