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Symmetricom SyncServer Unauthenticated - Remote Command Execution CVE-2022-40022

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/172907/Symmetricom-SyncServer-Unauthenticated-Remote-Command-Execution.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-40022https://www.microsemi.com/campaigns/network-time-servers/S650p/%3Fgd%3D1&id=5&gclid=Cj0KCQjwjbyYBhCdARIsAArC6LL-202ej5YfDB5lMIMSZ2735qjo5yaj2i-PrvLv2Cnh_kIJtFJ0oF8aAlMpEALw_wcBhttps://www.microsemi.com/campaigns/network-time-servers/syncserver-s600/?url=https://www.microsemi.com/document-portal/doc_download/135737-datasheet-syncserver-s650
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Feb 13, 2023
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
microchip
Product
syncserver_s650

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