Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM) 6.2.x Multiple Vulnerabilities (Synology-SA-22:23) - Remote Known Vulnerable Versions Check CVE-2022-45188
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.synology.com/en-global/security/advisory/Synology_SA_22_23https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/blog/2022/12/5/pwn2own-toronto-2022-day-one-resultshttps://rushbnt.github.io/bug%20analysis/netatalk-0day/https://netatalk.io/3.1/ReleaseNotes3.1.15
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 12, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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