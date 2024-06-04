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Synology Router Manager (SRM) 1.2.x < 1.2.5-8227-6, 1.3.x < 1.3.1-9346-3 Multiple Vulnerabilities (Synology-SA-22:23) - Remote Known Vulnerable Versions Check CVE-2022-45188

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://www.synology.com/en-global/security/advisory/Synology_SA_22_23https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/blog/2022/12/5/pwn2own-toronto-2022-day-one-resultshttps://rushbnt.github.io/bug%20analysis/netatalk-0day/https://netatalk.io/3.1/ReleaseNotes3.1.15
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
OpenVAS
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Nov 12, 2022
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
Not available
Product
Not available

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