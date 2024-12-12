TablePress < 2.4.3 - XXE Injection CVE-2024-45293
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://shaheen.beaconred.net/research/2024/10/25/phpspreadsheet-xxe.htmlhttps://wpscan.com/vulnerability/c9c13e5b-22ac-44c1-aca7-e2b34238e045/https://wordpress.org/plugins/tablepress/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-45293
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 7, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wordpress
- Product
- tablepress
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