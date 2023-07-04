Teclib GLPI <= 9.3.3 - Unauthenticated SQL Injection CVE-2019-10232
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.synacktiv.com/ressources/advisories/GLPI_9.3.3_SQL_Injection.pdfhttps://github.com/glpi-project/glpi/commit/684d4fc423652ec7dde21cac4d41c2df53f56b3chttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-10232https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templateshttps://github.com/HimmelAward/Goby_POC
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 27, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- teclib-edition
- Product
- gestionnaire_libre_de_parc_informatique
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