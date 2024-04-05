Telesquare TLR-2005KSH - Remote Command Execution CVE-2024-29269
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/wutalent/CVE-2024-29269/blob/main/index.mdhttps://gist.github.com/win3zz/c26047ae4b182c3619509d537b808d2bhttps://github.com/Ostorlab/KEVhttps://github.com/YongYe-Security/CVE-2024-29269https://github.com/nomi-sec/PoC-in-GitHub
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 10, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- telesquare
- Product
- tlr-2005ksh
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