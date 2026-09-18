TEN Framework - Arbitrary File Read & Write CVE-2026-85688
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/ten-framework-0.11.71-unauthenticated-file-read-write-via-tman-designerhttps://github.com/TEN-framework/ten-framework/issues/2187https://github.com/TEN-framework/ten-framework/blob/0.11.71/core/src/ten_manager/src/designer/file_content/mod.rshttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-85688
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 4, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- ten-framework
- Product
- ten-framework
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