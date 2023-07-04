Tenda Router AC11 - Remote Command Injection CVE-2021-31755
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Yu3H0/IoT_CVE/tree/main/Tenda/CVE_3https://www.fortinet.com/blog/threat-research/the-ghosts-of-miraihttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-31755https://github.com/Ostorlab/known_exploited_vulnerbilities_detectorshttps://github.com/Yu3H0/IoT_CVE
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 7, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- tenda
- Product
- ac11_firmware
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