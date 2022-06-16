Textpattern CMS <= 4.8.7 HTML Injection Vulnerability CVE-2021-40658
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://tanmay26.medium.com/textpattern-4-8-7-is-affected-by-html-injection-in-the-body-parameter-1a7be2441b70
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 14, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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