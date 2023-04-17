Textpattern CMS <= 4.8.8 Multiple Arbitrary File Upload Vulnerabilities CVE-2023-24269CVE-2023-26852CVE-2023-50038
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/leekenghwa/CVE-2023-26852-Textpattern-v4.8.8-and-https://github.com/s4n-h4xor/CVE-Publications/blob/main/CVE-2023-24269/CVE-2023-24269.mdhttps://gist.github.com/LeopoldSkell/7e18bf09005c327a045abbfe39b1e676
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 28, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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