ThinkPHP 5.0.24 - Information Disclosure CVE-2022-25481
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Lyther/VulnDiscover/blob/master/Web/ThinkPHP_InfoLeak.mdhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-25481https://github.com/20142995/sectoolhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemonhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 21, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- thinkphp
- Product
- thinkphp
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