ThinkPHP Multi Languag - File Inc & Remote Code Execution (RCE) (CNVD-2022-86535) CNVD-2022-86535
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://cn-sec.com/archives/1465289.htmlhttps://blog.csdn.net/qq_60614981/article/details/128724640https://www.cnvd.org.cn/flaw/show/CNVD-2022-86535
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 12, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.