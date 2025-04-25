Tiki Wiki CMS Groupware < 21.12, 22.0 < 24.8, 25.0 < 27.2, 28.0 < 28.3 Code Injection Vulnerability CVE-2025-32461
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://gitlab.com/tikiwiki/tiki/-/commit/406bea4f6c379a23903ecfd55e538d90fd669ab0https://gitlab.com/tikiwiki/tiki/-/commit/801ed912390c2aa6caf12b7b953e200f5d4bc0b1https://gitlab.com/tikiwiki/tiki/-/commit/9ffb4ab21bd86837370666ecd6afd868f3d7877ahttps://gitlab.com/tikiwiki/tiki/-/commit/be8dc1aa220fbceb07a7a5dc36416243afccd358https://gitlab.com/tikiwiki/tiki/-/commit/f3f36c1ac702479209acfcaec5789d2fd1f996bchttps://tiki.org/article517https://tiki.org/article518
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 9, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.