TP-Link Archer AX21 (AX1800) - Unauthenticated Command Injection CVE-2023-1389
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.tenable.com/security/research/tra-2023-11https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-1389https://github.com/tenable/poc-cve-2023-1389
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 15, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- tp-link
- Product
- archer-ax21
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