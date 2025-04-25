TP-Link AX21 Router Devices Multiple Vulnerabilities (Apr 2023) CVE-2023-1389CVE-2023-27359
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.tenable.com/security/research/tra-2023-11https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/blog/2023/4/21/tp-link-wan-side-vulnerability-cve-2023-1389-added-to-the-mirai-botnet-arsenalhttps://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-23-451/https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-23-452/https://www.tp-link.com/us/support/faq/3643/https://www.tp-link.com/us/support/download/archer-ax21/v3/#Firmwarehttps://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-catalog
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 15, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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