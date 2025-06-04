TP-Link TL-WR840N - Command Injection CVE-2022-25061
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/exploitwritter/CVE-2022-25061/blob/main/CVE-2022-25061.pyhttps://east-trowel-102.notion.site/CVE-2021-XXXX-Injection-of-commands-through-object-oal_setIp6DefaultRoute-EN-ddf9c1db199d49829269147ada6cb312https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-25061http://router.comhttp://tp-link.com
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 25, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- tp-link
- Product
- tl-wr840n_firmware
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