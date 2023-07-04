TVT NVMS 1000 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2019-20085
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/48311https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/47774http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/157196/TVT-NVMS-1000-Directory-Traversal.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-20085https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 30, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- tvt
- Product
- nvms-1000_firmware
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