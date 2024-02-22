Unauthenticated Remote Code Execution – Bricks <= 1.9.6 CVE-2024-25600
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2024-25600https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/afea4f8c-4d45-4cc0-8eb7-6fa6748158bd/https://snicco.io/vulnerability-disclosure/bricks/unauthenticated-rce-in-bricks-1-9-6https://github.com/Chocapikk/CVE-2024-25600https://op-c.net/blog/cve-2024-25600-wordpresss-bricks-builder-rce-flaw-under-active-exploitation
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 4, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.