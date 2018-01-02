UnrealIRCd Authentication Spoofing Vulnerability CVE-2016-7144
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://seclists.org/oss-sec/2016/q3/420http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/92763http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2016/09/05/8https://github.com/unrealircd/unrealircd/commit/f473e355e1dc422c4f019dbf86bc50ba1a34a766https://bugs.unrealircd.org/main_page.php
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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