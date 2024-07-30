User Profile Builder < 3.11.8 - File Upload CVE-2024-6366
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/5b90cbdd-52cc-4e7b-bf39-bea0dd59e19e/https://www.incibe.es/en/incibe-cert/early-warning/vulnerabilities/cve-2024-6366https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-6366
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 29, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- cozmoslabs
- Product
- user-profile-builder
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.