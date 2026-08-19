User Profile Builder 3.16.4 - Unauthenticated Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-15826
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/9f606fba-f779-42ea-a160-6c3b20dc5e79https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/profile-builder/tags/3.16.4/front-end/class-formbuilder.php#L262https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/profile-builder/tags/3.16.4/features/functions.php#L1481https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/3609855/profile-builderhttps://github.com/HORKimhab/CVE-2026-15826-CVE-2026-15748https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-15826
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 15, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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