Usermin 2.100 - Username Enumeration CVE-2024-44762
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/52254https://www.webmin.com/usermin.htmlhttps://senscybersecurity.nl/cve-2024-44762-explained/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-44762
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 16, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- webmin
- Product
- usermin
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.