Vaadin Framework 6.0.0 - 6.4.8 XSS Vulnerability CVE-2011-0509
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://secunia.com/advisories/42879http://xforce.iss.net/xforce/xfdb/64626http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/45779http://www.vaadin.com/download/release/6.4/6.4.9/release-notes.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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