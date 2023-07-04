vBulletin <= 4.2.3 - SQL Injection CVE-2016-6195
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.cvedetails.com/cve/CVE-2016-6195/https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/38489https://enumerated.wordpress.com/2016/07/11/1/http://www.vbulletin.org/forum/showthread.php?t=322848https://github.com/drewlong/vbully
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 30, 2016
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- vbulletin
- Product
- vbulletin
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