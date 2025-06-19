vBulletin replaceAdTemplate - Remote Code Execution CVE-2025-48828
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://karmainsecurity.com/pocs/vBulletin-replaceAdTemplate-RCE.phphttps://karmainsecurity.com/dont-call-that-protected-method-vbulletin-rcehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-48827https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-48828
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 27, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- vbulletin
- Product
- vbulletin
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