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Vendure - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2024-48914

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-48914https://github.com/EQSTLab/CVE-2024-48914https://github.com/vendure-ecommerce/vendurehttps://github.com/vendure-ecommerce/vendure/blob/801980e8f599c28c5059657a9d85dd03e3827992/packages/asset-server-plugin/src/plugin.ts#L352-L358https://github.com/vendure-ecommerce/vendure/commit/e2ee0c43159b3d13b51b78654481094fdd4850c5
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Oct 15, 2024
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
vendure-ecommerce
Product
vendure

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