Vendure - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2024-48914
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-48914https://github.com/EQSTLab/CVE-2024-48914https://github.com/vendure-ecommerce/vendurehttps://github.com/vendure-ecommerce/vendure/blob/801980e8f599c28c5059657a9d85dd03e3827992/packages/asset-server-plugin/src/plugin.ts#L352-L358https://github.com/vendure-ecommerce/vendure/commit/e2ee0c43159b3d13b51b78654481094fdd4850c5
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 15, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- vendure-ecommerce
- Product
- vendure
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