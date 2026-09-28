Visual Composer <= 45.16.0 - Unauthenticated LFI CVE-2026-12227
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/visualcomposer/visual-composer-website-builder-45160-unauthenticated-local-file-inclusion-via-vcv-template-parameterhttps://github.com/murrez/CVE-2026-12227https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-12227
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 24, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- developer
- Product
- visualcomposer
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