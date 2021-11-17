Skip to main content
HomePentest-Tools.com Logo
Start free trial

Visual Tools DVR - Remote Code Execution CVE-2021-42071

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://www.swascan.com/security-advisory-visual-tools-dvr-cve-2021-42071/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-42071https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/50098
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Jul 1, 2021
Detection added at
Software Type
Monitoring system
Vendor
VisualTools
Product
DVR

Detect this vulnerability now!

Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.
Start 7-day free trial Compare paid plans