Vitest Browser Mode - Local File Read CVE-2025-24963
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-8gvc-j273-4wm5https://github.com/vitest-dev/vitest/blob/f17918a79969d27a415f70431e08a9445b051e45/packages/browser/src/node/plugin.ts#L88-L130https://github.com/vitest-dev/vitest/commit/2d62051f13b4b0939b2f7e94e88006d830dc4d1fhttps://github.com/vitest-dev/vitest/security/advisories/GHSA-8gvc-j273-4wm5https://vitest.dev/guide/browser/config.html#browser-apihttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-24963
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 4, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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