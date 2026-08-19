W3 Total Cache <= 2.9.3 - Unauthenticated Dynamic Security Token Disclosure CVE-2026-5032
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-fxg7-rh9m-q77phttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/w3-total-cache/tags/2.9.3/Generic_Plugin.php#L1016https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/3495959/w3-total-cachehttps://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/a65eb62d-847b-4f3a-848b-1290e3118c01?source=cvehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-5032
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 2, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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