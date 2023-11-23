WBCE 1.6.0 - SQL Injection CVE-2023-39796
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://forum.wbce.org/viewtopic.php?pid=42046#p42046https://github.com/WBCE/WBCE_CMS/releases/tag/1.6.1https://pastebin.com/PBw5AvGp
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 10, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wbce
- Product
- wbce_cms
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