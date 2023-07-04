WBCE CMS 1.5.2 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2022-30073
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/APTX-4879/CVEhttps://github.com/APTX-4879/CVE/blob/main/CVE-2022-30073.pdfhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-30073https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 17, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wbce
- Product
- wbce_cms
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