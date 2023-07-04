WBCE CMS v1.5.4 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2022-46020
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/WBCE/WBCE_CMShttps://github.com/10vexh/Vulnerability/blob/main/WBCE%20CMS%20v1.5.4%20getshell.pdfhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-46020
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 20, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wbce
- Product
- wbce_cms
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