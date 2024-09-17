Web Directory Free < 1.7.3 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2024-3673
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/0e8930cb-e176-4406-a43f-a6032471debf/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-3673https://vuldb.com/?id.276216
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 30, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- salephpscripts
- Product
- web-directory-free
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