/;/WEB-INF/ Information Disclosure Vulnerability (HTTP) CVE-2021-26085CVE-2021-26086CVE-2021-44138CVE-2022-31656
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-cataloghttps://jira.atlassian.com/browse/JRASERVER-72695https://jira.atlassian.com/browse/CONFSERVER-67893http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/164405/Atlassian-Jira-Server-Data-Center-8.4.0-File-Read.htmlhttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/164401/Atlassian-Confluence-Server-7.5.1-Arbitrary-File-Read.htmlhttps://github.com/maybe-why-not/reponame/issues/2
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 3, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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