Webmin <= 1.984 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2022-0824CVE-2022-0829
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.webmin.com/security.htmlhttps://huntr.dev/bounties/d0049a96-de90-4b1a-9111-94de1044f295/https://huntr.dev/bounties/f2d0389f-d7d1-4f34-9f9d-268b0a0da05e/https://github.com/webmin/webmin/commit/eeeea3c097f5cc473770119f7ac61f1dcfa671b9https://github.com/webmin/webmin/commit/39ea464f0c40b325decd6a5bfb7833fa4a142e38
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 2, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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